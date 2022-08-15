Volunteers Royce Bradley, of Huntington, left, and Kaylee Fitzpatrick, of Lenore, W.Va., help incoming students carry their belongings as the residence halls at Marshall University open for freshman students on Monday in Huntington.
Molly Spencer, of Flemingsburg, Ky., right, and her mother Jennifer Spencer speak with one another while heading toward Freshman South as the residence halls at Marshall University open for freshman students on Monday in Huntington.
James Hancock, of Beckley, pushes a cart while helping his daughter Emanie Leisure move into Freshman South as the residence halls at Marshall University open for freshman students on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — First-year students at Marshall University are being welcomed to the institution with open arms as they start their collegiate journey during the Week of Welcome.
Class of 2026 students started moving into their dorm rooms Monday and move-ins will continue Tuesday.
University officials said 334 volunteer slots amounting to 1,002 hours of volunteer service were filled on Monday to help the new students move into their dorms. The university does not yet have a final number for how many freshman are attending Marshall this fall.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, students arriving on campus will get to enjoy the full Week of Welcome experience, which was created to give students a crash course in learning about Marshall, its history and resources and services available to students.
By the end of the week, students will know what it means to be part of the Marshall family, the importance of academic, campus and technological resources and have developed relationships with university officials and peers, according to the program.
Week of Welcome events were altered, moved virtual or canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, all events are moved back to their original locations, including the freshman convocation, which will take place Friday morning at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Also this year, the university closed the southbound lanes of 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues Monday and Tuesday to allow for smoother move-ins.
University officials said they had heard positive feedback from Marshall Police officers, who said closing the street periodically and using the new crosswalk on 20th Street between the avenues helped ease the move in process.
A break in storms that have been plaguing the area has also helped with move-in, as well.
Upperclassmen will join the first-year students on campus starting Friday, with fall 2022 classes starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
