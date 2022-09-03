A seat featuring a plaque honoring Reggie Oliver is photographed during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Rick Meckstroth, left, Red Dawson, Roger Hillis, Bob Bronger and Gary Pfleger pose for a photo during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Bob Plymale, Keith-Albee board president, makes the closing remarks during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
1971 Young Thundering Herd player Bob Bronger speaks during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Young Thundering Herd coach Jack Lengyel speaks during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
A seat featuring a plaque honoring William “Red” Dawson is photographed during a dedication ceremony honoring the Marshall University plane crash victims and members of the Young Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Members of two iconic teams in Marshall University football history will always have a seat at Huntington’s historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Through the performing arts center’s “Take A Seat Under the Stars” campaign to repair, replace and refurbish seating in the venue, about 150 refurbished seats were dedicated Saturday. The seats represent the 75 lives lost in the 1970 plane crash and the Young Thundering Herd team that followed in their footsteps.
The dedicated seats are in the balcony, directly under twinkling star lights on the ceiling.
After the ceremony, some players from the 1971 team searched for their seat and the seats of their friends.
For 1971 Young Thundering Herd player Bob Bronger, it was a moment that came full circle, as he worked for about a year at the theater, the same place he would watch movies with his teammates.
Nate Ruffin once started a “We Are Marshall” chant in the theater, Bronger reminisced, and he said it was the moment someone told the crowd the team had started the chant that the players realized how much they were loved.
“And I think now, the appreciation that this town and this school has shown us, and speaking to a lot of people at the 50-year reunion, and all the things especially these last few years, have made everybody who played realize the decision to come to Marshall is the greatest decision they ever made,” he said.
Keith Morehouse, whose father died in the 1970 crash, said there is no adjective to describe feelings surrounding the crash or the support that continues five decades later.
“Fifty-two years later, it’s stunning how this community regards the ones we lost, remembers the ones we lost, memorializes the ones we lost, and as someone who has stayed here and lived here and made it my home, I can’t thank you guys enough,” he said.
The “Take a Seat” campaign started in 2016 as a way to celebrate family, friends, businesses or the memory of a loved one at the theater.
The Keith-Albee board of directors made the decision to honor the passengers of the ill-fated 1970 Southern Airways Flight No. 932 and place each of their names on a seat. The effort was funded with community support.
The seats representing the Young Thundering Herd were made possible by private supporters and funding from the Huntington Foundation Inc. and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Keith-Albee Board President Bob Plymale said with Saturday’s dedication, about 50% of the seats have been completed.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
