HUNTINGTON — Members of two iconic teams in Marshall University football history will always have a seat at Huntington’s historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Through the performing arts center’s “Take A Seat Under the Stars” campaign to repair, replace and refurbish seating in the venue, about 150 refurbished seats were dedicated Saturday. The seats represent the 75 lives lost in the 1970 plane crash and the Young Thundering Herd team that followed in their footsteps.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

