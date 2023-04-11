The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MUFaculty.Staff_.Students-1024x768.jpg

Members of the Marshall University community pose for a photo at the 2023 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Symposium.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University Athletic Training department were among those to present their work at the 2023 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Symposium recently.

Members of the athletic training community gather each year to take a closer look at those doing research in their fields as well as to honor those making a difference in the state and region in athletic training.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you