HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University Athletic Training department were among those to present their work at the 2023 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Symposium recently.
Members of the athletic training community gather each year to take a closer look at those doing research in their fields as well as to honor those making a difference in the state and region in athletic training.
Students and faculty presented on a variety of research from the field.
Poster presentations by Marshall students at the Symposium included: Anthony Whitlock’s “Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reinjury”; Madeline Beck’s “Bilateral Shin Pain Presenting as Bilateral Exertional Compartment Syndrome”; Lyndsie Wilson’s “Lower Back Radiofrequency Rhizotomy: Clinical 4 Case Study”; Bailey Pullen’s “Tibial Plateau Fracture Within Football”; and Heather Williamson’s “Tear of the Anterior Inferior Tibiofibular Ligament Resulting in a Tight Rope Surgery and Achilles Tendon Tendinopathy.”
A Marshall faculty presentation made at the symposium was Suzanne Konz’s “Update to the NATA Code of Ethics and How COPE Adjudicates Ethical Complaints.”
Other Marshall honorees at the symposium included: Blayne Lykins, WVATA Student of the Year, and Chris Lapole, WVATA Athletic Trainer of the Year. Lapole is assistant athletic director for sports medicine and head athletic trainer for Marshall.
