HUNTINGTON— Seventeen members of Marshall University's Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team will travel to Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday to compete in an International Forensic Association Tournament.

Almost four years after having then-member Hunter Barclay place first in persuasive speaking during a competition in Berlin, Germany, 17 members of the current Thundering Word team and several Thundering Word staff members will depart from Columbus, Ohio, on March 9 for Tokyo.

