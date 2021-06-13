CHARLESTON — In 2015, an alliance group consisting of pharmaceutical distributors worked with a consulting firm in an attempt to “turn the tide” by offering a “carrot” to media in exchange for positive coverage at the height of the opioid crisis, a memo shows.
The GMMB, a political consulting firm that has worked with the last three Democratic presidents during their campaigns, penned a memo to John Parker, the Healthcare Distribution Alliance head of communications, in June 2015 highlighting a West Virginia-based public relations strategy to change “imbalanced media coverage” and public perception about health care distributors’ role in opioid abuse throughout the state.
The memo, admitted into evidence in 2019 as part of the multidistrict litigation surrounding the opioid crisis, outlined how the companies should target local media and elected officials to create better press for the distributors after a state lawsuit against the distributors “put the blame of painkiller abuse squarely on the shoulders” of the distributors.
Since the memo, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has settled lawsuits with more than a dozen distributors for $94 million. The settlements were for the state’s claims only and preserved the ability for cities and counties to pursue their own claims.
Following media coverage of the lawsuits’ filings, the memo said the companies needed to “inoculate the industry against future flare-ups of the issue” in the state and beyond, and advised them to take “genuine” actions so it did not appear they were making a public relations stunt with no merit.
The memo targeted Herald-Dispatch governmental affairs journalist Taylor Stuck, and her former co-workers Curtis Johnson and Jean Tarbett-Hardiman, along with the newspaper’s editorial board members. It also targeted several state, local and federal officials, such as U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
However, it mainly focused on Eric Eyre, the former Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter who, after the memo was sent, went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the large volume of opioids being shipped to the state over a six-year period and evidence that the distributors and the state knew of the problem.
It detailed a timeline to take place from July 1 to Sept. 28, 2015, a timeline highlighted by a closed-door summit with Manchin and others in which they could have a “frank, off-the-record” conversation and address concerns with the crisis.
The memo recommended offering Eyre a “scoop” of having access to summit speakers, which it said would provide a “carrot” to Eyre and build a relationship between them before holding a reporter conference for a wider group.
The GMMB also recommended holding “desk-side briefings” with reporters following the summit so they could build closer relationships with journalists.
A record of the summit taking place could not be found last week.