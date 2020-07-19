HUNTINGTON — Renowned artist P. Buckley Moss was in Huntington on Saturday to release her new painting, “Veteran Memorial Arch.”
Featuring the city’s Memorial Arch, which was dedicated Nov. 11, 1929, at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard and pays tribute to Cabell County soldiers who fought in World War I, the painting is considered a limited edition piece.
Moss was also available to meet collectors and sign her work during the event at 3rd Avenue Art Gallery & Custom Framing by Jenks, and collectors were invited to bring previously purchased prints, paintings or products to the show.
The 3rd Avenue Art Gallery is one of about 300 galleries that carry Moss’ art. Each year, she travels the country to visit up to 20 of these galleries for special shows.
Moss is well-known throughout the country for her portrayals of the Amish and tranquil landscapes.