HUNTINGTON — One of the area’s best-kept secrets can be found at a funeral home on East Pea Ridge Road.
“A funeral home lounge doesn’t typically look anything like the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe,” Fred Kitchen, owner of Henson & Kitchen Mortuary said. “But we wanted to something that was different from any other funeral home and would give people a good experience.”
Located at 6357 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary has one room dedicated to memorializing the 1970 Marshall University football team with artifacts, memorabilia and countless props used in the movie “We Are Marshall,” released in 2006.
The movie depicts the aftermath of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people — 37 football players on the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team, along with five coaches, two athletic trainers, the athletic director, 25 boosters and a flight crew of five.
Kitchen said his collection started while he was a salesman and consultant with Batesville Casket Company, which provided a casket as a movie prop for Warner Brothers when requested, and grew from there.
Kitchen said the movie director, McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol), wanted something that could be a focal point for a graveside scene, so the company provided a mahogany casket.
“Then he (McG) decided it would be cool to have the casket get rained on. Rain and wood don’t always go together so it has some cracks. The lowering device the casket was sitting on got loose, too, and the casket kind of fell down in the grave and scratched it up.”
Instead of filing a claim on the insurance policy for the casket, Kitchen said it was then purchased by the company producing the movie and was donated to Kitchen after filming was completed. Kitchen kept the casket in his basement until he found a home for it after purchasing Henson Mortuary in 2010.
Then, it was a only a matter of finding other pieces to finish his memorial display. He started by asking the Marshall University Alumni Association.
“To make a long story short, they gave me the exact jersey that was placed on the casket and used in the movie along with a lot of the other movie props, and we made a donation to the Alumni Association in return,” said Kitchen.
Today, his collection includes props such as shirts, bags, call sheets, a director’s chair, an original movie script and a large selection of other memorabilia. That doesn’t even include many artifacts that are stored inside the casket that he hasn’t found room to display just yet.
The exhibit is open to the public every Monday through Friday. Kitchen said it’s something he wants the community to be a part of. He also thought it to be a nice feature for families that are holding services at the funeral home.
“A lot of people are still surprised by it. We’ve had news stories done on it before and after that we’ve have people come in and out shortly after asking about it because they’d seen it on the news,” Kitchen said. “It is absolutely accessible to the public. We want people to come. They can come and take pictures and spend as much time as they want to in here.”