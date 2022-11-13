HUNTINGTON — An annual ceremony held in honor of the 75 people killed Nov. 14, 1970, when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached Tri-State Airport will feature the son of one of the victims.
Vince Carelli will speak during the Memorial Fountain Ceremony, which will take place at noon Monday, Nov. 14, at the fountain on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
Carelli’s father, Al Carelli Jr., was an offensive line coach for the Thundering Herd and was among the 75 coaches, teammates, staff, supporters and flight crew members who died in the crash.
Vince Carelli was 3 years old when the crash occurred, and during Monday’s ceremony he will share how the crash affected his life.
“I can’t speak from specific memory and I was too young to know really what was happening at the time, so my perspective is different,” Carelli said in a news release about the ceremony. “I don’t have any real memories. The only memory I have is when my mother grabbed me out of bed to watch my father do an interview on the news.
“I’m very thankful for my mother, grandparents and Huntington friends who have helped me to know my father.”
This will be the first time Carelli, who lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with his wife, Tamra, and works in insurance, will attend the Memorial Fountain Ceremony, and he said he feels a strong connection to the university and the Marshall family.
“There is one thing that typically comes from something this bad,” Carelli said in the release. “It brings people together. When people go through a horrible tragedy, they are bonded forever. Marshall University has clung to the honoring of those affected by the 1970 tragedy. That, in itself, makes anyone at Marshall special. The family bond is made even stronger by the adversity life throws at us. I believe that has happened to the Marshall University family in a major way.”
