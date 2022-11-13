The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Roses are placed along the edge of the Memorial Fountain honoring the 75 lives lost in the 1970 plane crash as Marshall University hosts its annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony in this 2019 file photo.

HUNTINGTON — An annual ceremony held in honor of the 75 people killed Nov. 14, 1970, when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached Tri-State Airport will feature the son of one of the victims.

Vince Carelli will speak during the Memorial Fountain Ceremony, which will take place at noon Monday, Nov. 14, at the fountain on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

