HUNTINGTON — As if his presence didn't already cause a stir at events and places around the Tri-State, Woody Williams could often be seen riding in his three-wheel Slingshot motorcycle, which dons a custom paint job with a Medal of Honor painted on the hood.
The vehicle was a favorite possession of Williams, who received the Medal of Honor for his efforts in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and later in life, through his dedication to veterans and their families with his foundation and longevity, became an increasingly public figure as the last living recipient of that honor from World War II.
After his death Wednesday, June 29, the Slingshot followed closely in the procession from the VA Medical Center that bears his name to Beard Funeral Home.
From close family to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., many have gotten the opportunity to sit next to Williams in his Slingshot for a ride down a winding West Virginia road, having all eyes on them as the wind tossed their hair.
Jerry Beckett, emergency planner for Cabell County, said he will cherish those memories most of all.
Beckett said he started a relationship with Williams on a professional level, but said Williams didn’t have professional relationships. He was a personal friend to everyone he came in contact with.
Williams wasn’t afraid of death, many close to him have said, and always had plans in the works. An avid horseback rider, Williams wanted to get back in the saddle for his 100th birthday.
Beckett told a story of earlier this year when Williams wanted to get a new heating and air conditioning unit because his was old and he was going to get a good deal on a new one. Beckett offered to send someone to check on the condition of the unit and see if it needed to be serviced.
The 98-year-old declined. He said the new unit would come with a 10-year warranty in which he would only have to pay for parts if it went bad. Beckett told Williams he will be 108 when it expires, but Woody didn’t care, stating he didn’t want it to go out at a bad time.
“He was always thinking ahead, never thinking about the end,” he said. “Even up to the end he wasn’t thinking about the end; he was thinking about another project he wanted to do.”
Beckett said Williams was a wonderful man who started serving when he was in his late teens and never stopped, even after his death.
“Whenever we escorted him to the funeral home, his grandson told me, he said, 'There's a bag in the front seat of Woody's Slingshot. He said to give it to you, you would know what to do with it,' ” he said. “And so he assigned me a mission right up to his death.”
Inside the bag were three Medals of Valor — one each for a firefighter, police officer and emergency medical personnel in West Virginia — to be awarded to those who go above and beyond the call of duty. Williams had a goal to award three medals a year, but never got to fulfill that wish.
Williams has tasked Beckett with awarding the medals.
Another thing Beckett has been tasked with is to erect a flagpole on the lookout at Barboursville Park that overlooks the Gold Star Families Monument.
“Last time he was out here, as a matter of fact, at the monument, which is where I am now, he looked up and he said, ‘When are we going to get a flagpole?,’ ” he said. “And so you know, we've got to work on that, so his legacy will continue.”
Beckett said he hopes people remember Williams’ infectious smile and how he was happy and encouraging. Williams always talked from the heart, despite writing speeches down.
Beckett said Williams was passionate about children and wanted them to know about history, their civic duties and cursive handwriting. But most importantly, Williams taught us what it is to be proud to be an American.
“He talks about freedom all the time, of how fortunate we are,” he said. “I think in one of his last interviews that Memorial Day he talked about he was born in a country of freedom and we've known freedom ever since he's been born and even longer, and we have to keep that going.”