HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men who participated in a drug ring by distributing illicit drugs throughout Cabell County pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.
Edward Shane Midkiff, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, while Mark Anthony Chandler, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Both face up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced May 9.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Midkiff was contacted Jan. 12, 2021, by a confidential informant to arrange a methamphetamine purchase. Midkiff directed the informant to meet at the 500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to complete the transaction. Midkiff met with the informant in a vehicle as planned, where he sold the informant methamphetamine.
The charges against Chandler arose June 30, 2021, when he received about half a kilogram of cocaine from another individual in Huntington. Chandler was transporting the cocaine to another location when a deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop of Chandler’s vehicle before he successfully fled from the stop.
Chandler was stopped at a later date, during which time the deputy seized the cocaine as well as a 9mm pistol that Chandler left in the vehicle.
Chandler admitted he intended to distribute the cocaine.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
