HUNTINGTON — Two men admitted their guilt in a Huntington federal court Monday for their involvement in unrelated drug cases.
Donald Ray Jackson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and fentanyl. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 13 sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Jackson was in Huntington when he assisted in the sale of what he said was heroin to a confidential informant in August 2016. A forensic chemist analyzed the drug, however, and found it to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
In an unrelated case, Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. He faces up to four years in federal prison at his June 21 sentencing.
Thompson said Johnson admitted he used a telephone June 5, 2021, to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington.
Johnson said he was contracted and enlisted by a co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram-quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the drug to prospective purchasers.
