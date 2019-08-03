HUNTINGTON — Two men pleaded guilty in federal court this week to distributing heroin and fentanyl throughout Huntington last year.
George Gordon Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. While executing a search warrant Dec. 19, 2018, at Gordon's home in the 400 block of 30th Street in Huntington, officers with the Huntington Police Department found 67 grams of fentanyl in a jar in the kitchen.
He faces between five and 40 years in prison at his Nov. 4 sentencing.
In a separate, unrelated case, David Bond, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of fentanyl.
As part of his plea, Bond admitted three separate times between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20, 2018, he had sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but later tested positive as fentanyl, to confidential informants working with the DEA and HIDTA Task Force.
He faces up to 20 years in federal prison at his Nov. 4 sentencing.