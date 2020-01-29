HUNTINGTON — Two men admitted in federal court Monday committing various drug crimes around Huntington in separate cases.
Rudy Valentino Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
Officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Aug. 22, 2019, at a home in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Officers found a distribution quantity of meth and heroin inside the home, and Jackson admitted he had intended to sell the drugs.
In an unrelated case, Paul Cunningham, 44, pleaded guilty to selling heroin. The defendant said he sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in Huntington.
Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison at their sentencings.