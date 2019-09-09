HUNTINGTON — Women came in the best denim and diamonds while men came in their best set of high heels during Dress for Success of the River City's biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday at Marshall University.

Sips, Suds & Stilettos pitted men against each other to see who could run a 50-yard dash in heels the fastest, competing for the coveted Stiletto Stroll trophy.

The guys also had a chance to work the runway during the Stiletto Strut, competing for prizes before a panel of judges.

The goal is to bring awareness and raise funds for Dress for Success, which provide women with the clothing they need to get a new job and keep a new job.

The theme this year was Denim and Diamonds to shine a light on the fact many women also work blue-color jobs and need appropriate clothing.

