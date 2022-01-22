HUNTINGTON — Two Detroit, Michigan, men charged in separate cases face federal prison sentences after admitting to illegal drug possession last week.
In the first case, Augustus Darryl Jones Jr., 30, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney William Thompson said Jones admitted he arranged to distribute methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Nov. 10, 2021, in Huntington. When Jones was en route to conduct the drug transaction, a West Virginia State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and seized 460 grams of meth.
As part of his plea, Jones admitted he possessed and intended to distribute the meth to the informant.
He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced April 25.
In an unrelated case, Martez D. Foy, 28, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.
Thompson said Foy admitted he sold approximately 5 grams of fentanyl to an undercover informant March 10, 2021. Foy also admitted he sold an additional 5 grams of fentanyl to an undercover informant April 13, 2021.
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced April 11.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University.
