MANCHESTER, Ohio — Two workers who died in a collapsed power plant in southern Ohio have been identified as local Kentucky men.
Doug Gray was killed in the collapse, according to an email from Pat Crowley, a spokesperson for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group. Gray was from Greenup County, near Ashland, Crowley said. Gray was found dead in the rubble on Saturday, news outlets reported.
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, Kentucky, was identified late Monday by Adamo Group President Richard Adamo as another man remained missing following the collapse of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester last Wednesday.
"At this time, Adamo Group has determined that much more debris must be removed based upon the probable location of Jamie," Adamo said in a news release. Crews are working on the creation of an engineering plan with which to move forward. "Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancé, friends and co-workers."
The crews were using heavy equipment to sift through the debris. Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued within hours of the collapse and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't made public.
It wasn't known what caused the power plant, which was set to be demolished, to collapse. The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018. It is located about 75 miles east of Cincinnati. News outlets reported it was scheduled to be torn down Monday.