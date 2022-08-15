The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.

Antoine Robert Whitney, 49, of Detroit, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of fentanyl-related compounds, trafficking and possession of 40.27 grams of cocaine and trafficking and possession of 175 oxycodone tablets.

