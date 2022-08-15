IRONTON — Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Antoine Robert Whitney, 49, of Detroit, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of fentanyl-related compounds, trafficking and possession of 40.27 grams of cocaine and trafficking and possession of 175 oxycodone tablets.
In an unrelated case, Brian Keith Pinkerman of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
He was released on a $100,000 recognizance bond. Judge Andy Ballard ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient treatment while the case is pending.
In other cases:
David E. Havel, 41, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal. The case is set for trial Aug. 29. If convicted he could get a prison sentence of 17 to 21 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Derek M. Goorey, 33, of the 500 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to five months in prison.
Jason E. Broughton, 45, of County Road 46, Waterloo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000. He also faces addition charges in Ironton Municipal Court.
Jody L. Metz, 56, of Williamsport, rejected a plea deal that could have sent him to prison for six to nine years. He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth. The case is set for trial Aug. 27.
William J. Mercer, 21, of Pine Street, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Bryon G. Myers, 34, of Township Road 1124, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.