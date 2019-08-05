HUNTINGTON — Two men were sentenced this week to serve time in federal prison for various crimes committed in the Huntington area.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Lanny Neece, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve a year and a half in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to possessing more than 150 images of child pornography. He will also have to serve supervised release for five years after his release from prison and register as a sex offender.
Neece admitted he possessed images of prepubescent minors engaged in sexual acts on Nov. 9, 2016. The collection was found on a computer he had been using in Huntington.
The Cleveland Resident Agency Office of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted the investigation.
In a separate, unrelated case, a Wayne County man was sentenced to serve nine months in federal prison after admitting to being a prohibited person while possessing ammunition.
According to Stuart, a Huntington patrol officer observed a black Dodge truck parked in Rotary Park in Huntington on Feb. 2, 2018. The officer found two individuals inside the vehicle and observed a large machete and a hunting knife. Ferguson told the officer he also had a bag that contained ammunition.
He was prohibited from possessing the ammunition under federal law because of a 2012 misdemeanor second-offense domestic battery conviction in Cabell County Magistrate Court.