HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington and Detroit men were sentenced to serve federal prison time after admitting to distributing illegal drugs.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Dennis Wayne Snyder, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Monday to serve seven years in federal prison as a result.
Thompson said Snyder was arrested Nov. 15, 2020, at a gas station in Nitro by a trooper with the West Virginia State Police on an outstanding warrant.
While searching Snyder’s vehicle, the trooper found 221 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and plastic baggies.
In an unrelated case, Durran Merille Garland, 28, was sentenced after he admitted selling an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018, in Huntington.
Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions.
During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered a handgun. An indictment charged him with two counts of distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine.
He was sentenced to serve two years after he pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and meth.
