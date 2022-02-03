HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men appeared in federal court Monday to answer charges related to a multi-state drug ring that led to the seizure of more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs.
William Raeshaun Byrd, 31, was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
Christopher Leon Vest, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Vest faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced May 16.
To date, seven defendants of the 18 arrested last year have been convicted as a result of the investigation, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
“Thanks to the excellent work of the FBI and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force, this drug ring was shut down,” he said. “Byrd and Vest, who were distributing significant amounts of deadly drugs, will no longer be endangering the public.”
The 18 arrestees were taken into custody in August 2021 after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed arrest and search warrants in locations in and around Huntington and in Columbus, Ohio. The raids led to the seizure of more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin. In addition, authorities seized 14 firearms and more than $335,000.
Thompson said Byrd and Vest admitted they participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. Byrd frequently received shipments of fentanyl and cocaine that were transported from Columbus to Huntington by vehicle. For each shipment, Byrd received a minimum of 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine.
The drugs were provided to Byrd on consignment, and Byrd would pay for the drugs after he distributed them in Huntington. Byrd also admitted he operated two residences in Huntington as locations to accept the shipments and distribute the drugs.
Vest frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to distribute to customers in the Huntington area. Vest provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Vest also admitted he operated two residences in Huntington as locations to receive deliveries and to distribute the drugs.
Byrd and Vest were arrested July 29, 2021, after an indictment was returned charging multiple individuals in the investigation and search warrants were executed at both men’s residences on that date. Law enforcement officers seized a number of items including two firearms and over $113,000 at Byrd’s residence.
Byrd admitted he possessed the firearms and that the money constituted proceeds from drug sales. Law enforcement officers seized a number of items including four firearms and more than $86,000 from Vest’s residence.
Vest admitted he possessed the firearms and that the money constituted proceeds from drug sales. Search warrants were also executed at the two residences operated by Vest. During those searches, law enforcement officers seized over a kilogram of cocaine, 800 grams of fentanyl and 450 grams of methamphetamine that Vest intended to distribute and two additional firearms.