HUNTINGTON - Whether it's working on the river, building race cars or working on puzzles in the weeks leading up their next - perhaps last - hearing, the Barnett brothers have been staying busy to keep their minds off Thursday's possibility of facing murder charges for the third time.
"I'm always working. I'm even working on my days off now," Philip Barnett said. "I still think about it, and just want it to hurry up and get here."
Philip Barnett, his brother, Nathaniel, Justin Black and Brian Emerson Dement were convicted in the 2002 murder of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford based solely on a recanted admission of guilt by Dement. The brothers' convictions were later overturned on appeal and they later entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury would bring.
The case against the Barnetts and Black was again tossed out earlier this year by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after DNA evidence tested at the men's request within the past few years implicated an Ohio man as being at the murder scene instead. Ferguson denied Dement a new trial because he had not maintained his innocence and said he could seek relief from the West Virginia Supreme Court.
At that hearing, Ferguson gave the special prosecutor assigned to the case, Tom Plymale, six months - until Aug. 1 - to make a decision on whether the brothers would be charged for a third time.
Philip Barnett served more than 10 years before being released on bond in light of the new evidence. Black is out of prison on parole, and Nathaniel Barnett had been released from prison after serving his time. Dement remains incarcerated at the Northern Correctional Facility after Ferguson denied his release on bond based on a prior criminal record and his confession under oath.
It has been more than three years since the group first sought to retest the evidence found at the scene with more advanced DNA technology. Continuances and investigations have pushed back the case several times, until Ferguson's ruling earlier this year.
Nathaniel said it was frustrating to have to live with not knowing for so long.
"I just wish it would hurry up and be over with," he said. "I know it's hard to get everybody on the same page and get everyone caught up on stuff, but it takes two years to put you in and 20 years to get you out.
"I hope the judge and the prosecutor and everyone does the right thing and end it for us. I hope."
The man implicated by the DNA and a wife who said he came home bloodied with money he could not explain one night during the summer Crawford was killed has served no time related to the case.
He had been incarcerated for a sex offense crime in Ohio, but has since been released and is believed to be living somewhere in central Ohio. He has not been formally charged in Crawford's death, although his DNA was found on a cigarette butt and in semen found at the crime scene.
He also has no known connection to the other four men.
The only way police were able to connect the Barnetts and Black to Crawford's death was through a now-twice recanted, eight-hour long confession via Dement. Dement later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying and was the sole witness used to convict the other three defendants, who took their cases to trial and maintained their innocence.
No matter what occurs at Thursday's hearing, the brothers said Crawford, her family and their suffering remains on their minds and close to their hearts.
"They deserve the truth and justice, just as well as we do," Philip Barnett said. "Anytime I say that to people, I always include her and her family because they don't know any better. They know what's going on, but the story about us has been pounded in their head."
The men are represented by the Innocence Project, the West Virginia Innocence Project and the Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Law School. Local attorneys Abe Saad, Richard Weston and Lonnie Simmons also have worked on the case.
Reporter Travis Crum contributed to this story.
