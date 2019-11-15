HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge will allow a new mental evaluation for a man charged in a 2018 shooting that led to a nearly weeklong manhunt in Barboursville after his attorney said he received information about the defendant’s mental history.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 30, was the suspect in a nearly weeklong manhunt from June 20-26, 2018, after he allegedly appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, along Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville and started firing several rounds into her home, injuring three people.
Bartram faces an indictment alleging one count of burglary, several counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
The attempted murder charges were related to the three alleged victims inside the home.
Two of the wanton endangerment charges related to two victims inside the home, and the third was for the two officers allegedly shot at in the days following the original incident.
After his arrest, a mental evaluation was completed on Bartram. In making his request for the new evaluation, defense attorney Abe Saad said he had recently learned his client had previously been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder after receiving a head injury in a 2015 car crash, which could change the report outcome.
Saad previously said a new evaluation would help him determine if he needed an expert witness to testify to Bartram’s mindset at the time of the incident.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson ruled Thursday he would allow a second evaluation based on the new information. It is expected to take about a month to 45 days to be completed.
Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal, who had previously requested a copy of the original report, said the sides had agreed that the prosecution would not get a copy of the first mental evaluation if it was not brought up as part of the second.
Saad said he is also still waiting for evidence to be turned over to him, such as the Huntington Police Department’s forensic report, for the case to move forward.
“There are still some things missing that make it very, very, very difficult for us to fully form our defense,” he said.
Neal said the report was not yet finished and she is also waiting to receive it.
She said she was more than happy to sit down with the defense to go over other evidence in the case to clear up miscommunications with other issues with evidence.
The sides will return Jan. 31, 2020, to argue motions, discuss an update in the case’s progress and set a trial date.
