HUNTINGTON — The need and approach for mental health treatment is a constant, ever-changing target, said Carrie Deutsch, director of Behavioral Health Services at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Over the past 40 years, the country has seen a shift from institutionalized care in the walls of Victorian-era facilities to a more community-based, personal approach, fought a battle against stigma and normalizing treatment and has simultaneously been faced with a new problem that deeply affects communities — substance use disorder.
Now, at the start of a new decade, psychiatric health professionals such as Deutsch are working to meet growing treatment needs no matter a patient’s background, income level or condition.
“We try to, as a community, face these challenges,” Deutsch said.
St. Mary’s in particular offers voluntary inpatient treatment for adults 18 and older for those who are struggling with significant psychiatric issues that can’t be dealt with on an outpatient basis only.
“They need to be stabilized quickly and intensely due to, for example, suicidal thoughts. A person really has to be a danger to themselves,” Deutsch said. “When they come in, we have 24-hour nursing staff; we offer group therapy from licensed providers; we offer doctor services. They’re seen by a licensed psychiatrist daily.”
Deutsch said she sees referrals from other providers in the area, like Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall Psychiatry, which provide outpatient care; River Park Hospital, which provides inpatient care for clients of all ages; as well as patients who come straight from the St. Mary’s emergency room.
Patients can also be referred by family members or ask for help themselves, she said. Even if the person does not qualify immediately for inpatient care, the facility’s 24-hour assessment team can suggest a more appropriate resource or facility.
“We also address their medical needs, so if the patient has co-occurring medical issues, we have the ability to consult from that side, as well,” Deutsch said. “That is unique to St. Mary’s.”
While inpatient treatment can be tricky to navigate due to insurance restrictions and stays are much shorter than they used to be, she said, the Tri-State area offers many other providers that can work with patients to build a treatment plan right for them.
For those with a less immediate need for treatment, several outpatient facilities are available.
However, those in need of therapy or counseling may sometimes minimize their problems if they don’t have the means to access the resources they need, said Leah Losh, director of Family Service Counseling at Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA. That’s why she and her team are working to bridge the financial gap and encourage community members to utilize their facility.
“We’re getting out into the community more and kind of telling people, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re available,’ so I think we are trying to meet those increased needs,” Losh said.
Goodwill’s Family Service Counseling has been operating in-house at the organization’s headquarters in Huntington for 20 years, but still, Losh said, many people are unaware of the program and think of the industry as “just a retail store.”
“Really, that’s just a means to accomplish our true mission,” said Alissa Stewart, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA executive director.
Goodwill’s counseling services provide treatment to clients of all ages for a variety of conditions, from depression and anxiety, substance use disorder and childhood abuse to those who can sometimes be forgotten — victims of crime.
“Our main focus is the victims of crime counseling, and it could be any type of crime, or just alleged — it doesn’t have to be documented,” Losh said.
Victims of crime counseling is always completely free to the patient, Losh said, but that’s not the only way the center is helping those who are unable to afford traditional care.
“We’re pretty accommodating, because we don’t want to turn anyone away,” Stewart said. “We just work with them depending on what their budget is.”
The center accepts most forms of private insurance as well as Medicaid, but also offers sliding scales and payment plans, she said.
“If we know somewhere else they can go to get the counseling for free or a lower cost — I know Marshall University offers some services — we would refer them there,” Stewart said.
Stewart, Losh and two other licensed counselors also work with local agencies, including CONTACT Rape Crisis Center, Branches Domestic Violence Center and the Huntington City Mission, to determine the best way to provide care for each client.
While affordability and convenience certainly play a role in Goodwill’s long tenure in mental health care, Stewart said the environment of the facility is also a factor.
“It’s not as well known, which is nice, because you don’t have a lot of people in the waiting area. It’s kind of a small community,” Stewart said. “We’re trying to share with other people, too, but it makes it more comfortable for people that there’s not tons and tons of people waiting in the lobby. It’s quiet. It’s cozy. It’s comfortable, not super clinical.”
That non-clinical, “homey” feel in seeking treatment works for other providers, too.
Even Prestera Center, the largest behavioral health provider in West Virginia with locations spanning across nine counties, offers behavioral health and addiction recovery services in residential treatment settings.
Although society’s attitude toward psychiatric treatment has improved in recent years, as nearly one in five Americans reported living with a mental illness in 2017, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, there is something to be said about having a private sanctuary to seek help, said Dr. William Webb, Ph.D.
Tucked away in a quaint house with a picturesque front porch and a hint of Southern charm in the village of Barboursville is Webb’s practice, Oasis Behavioral Health.
Webb has been in the business for 43 years, and has owned Oasis for 23 of those — at this point, he knows the community and how to keep clients comfortable, he said.
“The big part of our job is helping people feel safe in here to talk about the things they need to talk about. So, we create an environment of safety and security to be able to divulge things that are sometimes hard to talk about and things that people have kept private,” Webb said. “They know that they’re going to be treated with unconditional regard and acceptance and no judgment, and so people feel safe not only with the physical plan, but safe with the personnel that are working here.”
Webb and his team of licensed social workers, counselors and psychiatrists provide a variety of mental health and substance use services to the community, special group therapies and services to outside organizations, like Stepping Stones, a residential boys home in Lavalette.
While Webb has seen many of the changes that have occurred in his field over the past few decades, he said he is still fighting the battle of stigma today — not just with society, but with patients and doctors, too.
“I’m glad that there is more attention to mental health and substance use issues these days. People are making it a lot more acceptable,” Webb said. “That being said, stigma is something that is always on our minds. Even now, we talk to patients about it and help them deal with it.”
Webb said although the level of acceptance has improved greatly since the start of his career, the problem can still prevent people from seeking the care they need.
“Sometimes people are a little reluctant to seek treatment for fear someone will think they’re ‘crazy’ or somehow defective,” he said.
But for Webb, making a difference in the lives of his patients outweighs the struggles the mental health care community faces.
“A client once told me something that really put it into perspective,” he said. “They told me, ‘I came here to fix a crack in the block, and I left with a whole new foundation,’ and that really just makes sense to me.”