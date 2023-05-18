HUNTINGTON — Dehumanization of first responders has exacerbated a reduction in the first responder workforce, a mental health expert told West Virginia lawmakers recently.
During a legislative interim committee meeting in Huntington earlier this month, Kari Mika-Lude, founder/CEO of Aspire to Inspire Behavioral Health and Addiction Services LLC, discussed findings from her doctoral dissertation that focused on the dehumanization of first responders and the impact that has on their wellness and the workforce as a whole.
Mika-Lude, who is also director of West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center at Marshall, said she looked at variables that contribute to a reduction in the first responder workforce, whether that be through death, early retirement, attrition or simply decreased effectiveness on the job. Specifically, her research examined workforce threats, including suicidality, burnout and diminished self-efficacy.
“I think many of you in here probably know that suicides among first responders have been outnumbering line of duty deaths for at least the past several years,” Mika-Lude said.
She said issues like burnout and decreased self-efficacy are contributing to early retirements, attrition and decreased effectiveness on the job.
“People have been leaving this workforce in record numbers, and that leaves those who remain at even higher risk of burnout and mental health concerns than they were before due to that severe understaffing and, therefore, excessive workload,” Mika-Lude said.
Mika-Lude said public stereotypes of first responders and the tenets of first responder culture have exacerbated the issue. She said public perceptions of first responders often are polarizing, framing them as either the superhero or the bad guy, and that first responder culture encourages a machine-like demeanor. She said this imagery is indicative of dehumanization.
“It really behooves organizations, leadership and policymakers to go upstream, so to speak, to identify and address root causes,” Mika-Lude said. “We also want to improve working conditions as much as possible and to do so in a way that’s meaningful. Self care can only go so far when we’re talking about something like burnout. Continuing to preach self care at that point is just adding insult to injury if nothing is being done to address the root causes of the burnout. Same thing with employee appreciation events. Those are nice, but they too do not address the root cause.”
“There’s a shortage of both paid and volunteer first responders, not just in West Virginia, but all over the country, so this has to be tackled systemically,” Mika-Lude said. “A cultural shift is required to ensure that first responders are seen as human beings with human limitations and that needing and seeking mental health care is destigmatized.”
In an interview following her presentation, Mika-Lude suggested included ensuring anyone in a leadership role is trained in leadership skills; continuing the cultural shift of destigmatizing mental health and promoting workforce wellness and continuing to build upon efforts that are already being made; and efforts to recognize, acknowledge and validate. She said perception is reality, essentiality, and that if people believe that they are dehumanized, then they are.
First responder wellness has been a focus in the Huntington area for several years.
In 2017, the Cabell County Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, mental health professionals, nurses, and first responder family members was established. The Cabell County CISM Team’s services include prevention through education, planning and assistance with protocol/policy development; on-scene support as a stress management resource during a lengthy critical incident; and defusings/debriefings following a critical incident designed to assist with returning to baseline functioning, according to the website.
The team has served more than 25 departments and “will respond to any location within driving distance, even if it’s out of state,” according to the website.
Efforts have also been undertaken by the City of Huntington through its Compass project, which it received $1 million in 2018 to implement in connection with its participation in the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ U.S. Mayors Challenge competition. The Compass Center, a wellness center for Huntington’s fire and police personnel that was opened in 2021 and is located on the fifth floor of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building at 675 10th St. in Huntington, was one part of the project.
Mika-Lude also discussed Code Grey, a workshop she co-founded and developed with her husband, Allen Lude, who has a background in fire and EMS, during her presentation to the legislative committee. According to the Aspire to Inspire Behavioral Health and Addiction Services LLC website, “CODE GREY is an ongoing project that focuses on emphasizing self-care and destigmatizing help-seeking for the first responder community” that has been presented in several West Virginia cities.