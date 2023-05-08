HUNTINGTON — Participants in mental health first aid training to occur at Marshall University on Wednesday will have the opportunity to learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.
Sarah Brown, a full-time mental health first aid trainer through Prestera Center, will lead an in-person course on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center. Participants are also expected to complete two hours of self-paced online pre-work before attending the in-person course. Anyone who would like to participate in the free training can register by emailing Brown at sarah.brown@prestera.org.
“Mental Health First Aid training does 2 things for the participant,” Brown said in an email. “1) Heightens their noticing skills so that they can recognize when someone is having a mental health or substance use challenge (and) 2) Gives them the confidence to have a conversation with someone that is having a challenge in a way that opens them up rather than shutting them down.”
After they have completed the training, participants are expected to be able to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges and of substance abuse challenges, understand how to interact with a person in crisis, know how to connect a person with help and use self-care tools and techniques.
The program walks participants through an action plan for early signs and symptoms, worsening signs and symptoms and crisis, Brown said in the email. The section on crisis touches on topics such as panic attacks, suicide, overdose and psychosis.
“This is an activity/discussion based training and very interactive,” she said.
Those who complete the Mental Health First Aid training, which is evidence- and research-based, are certified for three years as a mental health first aider, Brown said. She said she conducts the training as often as possible via Zoom and in West Virginia’s Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties. Anyone who would like to participate in or schedule a training can email her at sarah.brown@prestera.org.
“Due to the reality that 1 in 5 people in the United States struggles with mental health, this training is beneficial for anyone,” Brown said in her email. “I often offer the training for organizations that work with the public and hear later that they were also able to use what they learned with their co-workers, family members, and neighbors.”
More than 2.5 million individuals have been trained in Mental Health First Aid nationally, according to the Mental Health First Aid website.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.