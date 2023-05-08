The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Participants in mental health first aid training to occur at Marshall University on Wednesday will have the opportunity to learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

Sarah Brown, a full-time mental health first aid trainer through Prestera Center, will lead an in-person course on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center. Participants are also expected to complete two hours of self-paced online pre-work before attending the in-person course. Anyone who would like to participate in the free training can register by emailing Brown at sarah.brown@prestera.org.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter

