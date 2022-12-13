HUNTINGTON — A jury unanimously recommended mercy for a Genoa man convicted of kidnapping charges in the 2020 home invasion that left an elderly couple bloody and handcuffed.
Nathan Allen Dolen, 42, was found guilty Nov. 9 of attempted first-degree murder of Ronald Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
He was found not guilty of malicious assault against Orlinda Adkins. The jury returned the unanimous verdict after four hours of deliberation.
Dolen faces life in prison for his convicted kidnapping charges.
The jury’s decision to give Dolen parole is considered a recommendation for Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard to sentence the defendant at a later date.
A hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023, for a judgment of acquittal or an alternative motion for a new trial. A hearing for the defendant’s sentencing will be set during the hearing.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier said that the jury’s mercy recommendation for Dolen would mean he has a possibility of parole in 2038.
Adkins, a former Huntington Police Department officer and his wife Orlinda were found by Cabell County deputies in their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020. Both were in their late 70s when the home invasion occurred.
Adkins was hired by HPD in 1965 and retired in 1982.
Ronald Adkins said he had a long journey to recovery since the incident and still has numbness in his hand and hearing difficulties.
During Monday’s testimony, he misheard Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale’s question about if the defendant deserves mercy.
“Did I get mercy? No. I did not get mercy,” Ronald Adkins said.
“It destroyed my life. I don’t have one (anymore),” Ronald Adkins said. He said that he stays at home all day — often a place of safety, but the’ traumatic experience he and his wife experienced has not left their minds.
Orlinda Adkins testified the couple immediately moved out of their home that was built for them almost two decades ago after the incident. She testified she checks each room of her house daily.
Plymale said Dolen has a criminal record that goes from 2004 to 2014 and contains charges for armed robbery, auto theft, grand larceny, destruction of property and receiving or transferring property.
“He likes to steal cars, he likes to use guns, and you saw his progression,” Plymale told the jury, referring to the 2020 home invasion.
The charges accuse Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. One count states Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
The defendant’s parent’s, Cletus and Yavanda Dolen, testified Monday and said their son should get the possibility of parole.
“Nathan was a good boy. Loving and kind — and still is,” Yavanda Dolen told the jury. She said he had never been abusive to her or others.
Both parents testified that drugs became a problem in his life after he suffered an injury at work and was prescribed painkillers. The family admitted Dolen to a rehabilitation center in 2019.
Yavanda Dolen testified that the use of drugs could have been a factor in the 2020 home invasion.
