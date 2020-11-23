HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman and Beckley man were sentenced in federal court this week to spend nearly five years in prison for drug and firearm offenses.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Elizabeth Leighton Mullins, 46, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. She was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve four years and nine months in federal prison for the offenses.
As part of her plea, Mullins admitted she possessed plastic baggies containing approximately 69 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded SCCY CPX-1 9mm pistol and a loaded Ruger LCP II .380 caliber pistol on Feb. 13, 2019, in a residence at 1352 Charleston Ave. in Huntington.
Mullins later admitted that the methamphetamine was hers and that she intended to sell it.
She also admitted she was an unlawful user of methamphetamine, which prevented her from possessing the firearms.
In an unrelated case, Justin J. Monroe, 34, of Beckley, was sentenced to serve two years and six months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Stuart said Monroe admitted he was in a vehicle Sept. 20, 2019, stopped for speeding on Interstate 64 near Hurricane. While searching the vehicle, which was being driven by a drunk driver, troopers received a firearm.
Monroe claimed the firearm to be his at the scene and told troopers he knew he was a convicted felon, which barred him from possessing the gun, but he kept it for protection anyway.
Monroe has two prior felony convictions in Raleigh County Circuit Court.