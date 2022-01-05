IRONTON — Numerous people had cases heard in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court last week, with many of them involving methamphetamine.
Cindy Hardman, 47, of Ashland, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree attempted trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine). Judge Christen Finley sentenced her to four years of probation.
Morgan LeMaster, 29, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), one second-degree and one third-degree felony. Finley set a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered her to complete inpatient treatment.
Jeanette Boyd, 34, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). Judge Andy Ballard set a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered her to complete an alcohol and drug assessment as well as complete treatment.
Beverly Johnson, 41, of Ashland, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and fifth-degree possession of fentanyl-related compound. Ballard set a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered her to complete an alcohol and drug assessment as well as treatment. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 12.
Curtis Johnson, 37, of Lucasville, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. Ballard set a $10,000 recognizance bond and placed him on GPS monitoring. He also ordered him to complete an alcohol and drug assessment. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 26.
Jerry Mays, 53, of South Point, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). Ballard set a recognizance bond and the next pretrial is set for Jan. 26.
Robert Furnish IV, 34, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to second-degree felonious assault and fifth-degree possession of heroin in two separate cases. Finley set bond at $20,000 cash or surety.
Shayne McCallister, 36, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. Finley sentenced him to two years in prison.
Sarah Huffman, 43, of South Point, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree theft and fourth-degree identity fraud. Ballard set a $20,000 recognizance bond. Her next pretrial is set for Feb. 2.
Buddy Jenkins, 41, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to third-degree failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Ballard set a $15,000 recognizance bond. The next pretrial is set for Feb. 9.
Ricky Morgan, 66, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree possession of heroin. Ballard set a $35,000 recognizance bond and placed him on GPS monitoring. He was also ordered to complete an alcohol and drug assessment.
Carl Rouse III, 44, of Huntington, pleaded not guilty to third-degree illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution. Ballard set a recognizance bond and ordered him to complete an alcohol and drug assessment as well as treatment. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 26.
Albert Rucker, 30, of Wilmington, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree trespass in a habitation. Ballard set a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered him to have no more contact with the victim. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 12.
Christina Williamson, 42, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree theft and possession of drugs (alprazolam), a first-degree misdemeanor. Ballard set a $15,000 recognizance bond, and a $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued from a lower court. She was also ordered to complete an alcohol and drug assessment. The next pretrial is set for Feb. 2.