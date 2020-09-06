HUNTINGTON — A Mexican man pleaded guilty in federal court to helping individuals possess with intent to distribute several hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and heroin in Huntington last year.
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 23, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Dec. 7 sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Martinez-Torres was arrested after officers executed a search warrant June 5, 2019, in Huntington and found meth and heroin in the home. Martinez-Torres admitted he aided and abetted other individuals in the possession of 340 grams of meth and 453 grams of heroin.