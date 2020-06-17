Man admits to illegal ammo possession in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON — A Mexican man who lived illegally in Cabell County faces 10 years in prison and deportation after he admitted to illegally possessing ammunition.
Joan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Sept. 21 sentencing and will face removal proceedings.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Sotelo-Rodriguez was driving a vehicle Oct. 25 along Beechwood Drive in Huntington when he was stopped by a patrol officer with the Huntington Police Department. During the stop, Sotelo-Rodriguez was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
During a search of his vehicle, officers found several rounds of .40 caliber ammunition in the driver’s seat, which Sotelo-Rodriguez admitted he had possessed.
Because he is a citizen of Mexico and living illegally in the United States, he is prohibited from possessing ammunition.