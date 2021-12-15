HUNTINGTON — A Mexican national pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm while driving along Interstate 64 earlier this year.
David Ferrusquia-Sanchez, 36, a Mexican national who was in the United States illegally, pleaded guilty Monday to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Feb. 7, 2022, sentencing.
United States Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement officers with the Hurricane Police Department pulled over a vehicle March 22, 2021, on I-64 in Putnam County due to lack of registration after seeing it following a tractor-trailer too closely.
The driver, identified as Ferrusquia-Sanchez, provided a passport and a driver’s license, both of Mexican origin. Officers also learned that Ferrusquia-Sanchez had an active warrant for driving under revocation.
A K9 unit arrived on scene and alerted to the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm Sportarms pistol in a duffel bag behind the driver’s seat.
Ferrusquia-Sanchez admitted that he had not been given any legal status in the United States, Thompson said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
