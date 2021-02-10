HUNTINGTON — A Mexican man will serve more than five years in federal prison after admitting to helping individuals possess with intent to distribute several hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and heroin in Huntington.
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 23, of Mexico, was sentenced Monday to serve five years and 10 months after previously having pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Martinez-Torres was arrested after officers executed a search warrant June 5, 2019, in Huntington and found meth and heroin in the home. Martinez-Torres admitted he aided and abetted other individuals in the possession of 340 grams of meth and 453 grams of heroin.