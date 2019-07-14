The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - A Mexican national man pleaded guilty to the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Eduardo Rios-Rios, 26, was sentenced to a "time served" sentence, having served nearly four months in federal custody. He was remanded to ICE custody for removal proceedings from the United States.
Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Kenova Police Department.
On March 30, Rios-Rios was found in Kenova by local police during a traffic stop. He gave the police an alias and was ultimately arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail.
Fingerprinting matched those of Rios-Rios, who had been removed from the United States in 2011 from El Paso, Texas. Rios-Rios was found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and he was deported to Mexico. He had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Rios-Rios further admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution.