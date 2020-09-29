HUNTINGTON — A Mexican national who was in the United States illegally and caught in possession of .40 caliber ammunition was recently sentenced to time served, or six months and 17 days, in federal prison.
According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Juan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez, 26, previously pleaded guilty to being an illegal alien in possession of ammunition.
On Oct. 25, 2019, Sotelo-Rodriguez was driving on Beechwood Drive in Huntington when he was stopped by an officer with the Huntington Police Department. During the stop, Sotelo-Rodriguez was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Officers then located and seized several rounds of .40 caliber ammunition lying in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Sotelo-Rodriguez admitted that he possessed the ammunition. Sotelo-Rodriguez also admitted that he was a citizen of Mexico and not a citizen or national of the United States, that he was illegally and unlawfully present in the United States and therefore was prohibited from possessing ammunition.
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentenced. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.