In March 2020, education changed forever. School districts shut down with little knowledge of what was to come. As the pandemic lingered, it became clear there would be no traditional end to the school year and presumably an uncertain start for the next. Despite challenges, learning persisted at Putnam County Schools (PCS).
Throughout the remainder of the 2020 school year, PCS educators and students communicated and learned virtually. Families opened their homes to learning, and educators found unique and meaningful ways to share messages of hope with their students. Graduations were transformed into parades and broadcasted ceremonies from football fields.
Navigating through the pandemic, the start of the 2020-2021 school year was like no other. Putnam County families chose an instructional delivery model (in-person or virtual) for their children. Whether in-person or virtual, students, families and staff adapted to the challenge of virtual learning.
In June 2020, the PCS Board of Education approved the purchase of technology devices for all students and teachers in grade levels K-12. This newest technology initiative helped support an environment that engages technology to enhance student learning with meaningful curricular integrations. PCS also implemented new resources for students, families and staff, including an online employment portal to view and apply for open job positions and a districtwide website update including a new mobile app called “PCS Connect.” Continuing to support students and families, PCS also created a Technology Support Hotline and Emotional Support Hotline.
As virtual learning continued, many still needed reliable internet access for learning. To help meet the need, Toyota West Virginia President Srini Matam and the Toyota USA Foundation presented PCS with a $200,000 e-learning grant to help provide Wi-Fi internet access to enable hundreds of families in Putnam County with distance learning capabilities. PCS remains grateful for partnerships at Toyota and their continued support.
The pandemic also brought challenges for students in need of meals. Since March 2020, PCS worked diligently to feed students without any meal charges to families. PCS Child Nutrition Department served approximately 599,738 free meals since the beginning of the pandemic. For the 2020-2021 school year, the United States Department of Agriculture extended flexibilities to allow free meals to continue. PCS is excited to offer free meals to all students while they are learning at school or at home. Families can be assured that their students will have access to healthy meals daily.
The health, safety and well-being of students, staff and families remain the top priority. PCS continues to implement a variety of health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses including consistent and correct use of masks, hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and contact tracing in collaboration with the Putnam County Health Department. PCS has implemented regular facility inspections to monitor and evaluate building cleanliness and proper safety protocols. Along with mitigation enhancements at each school, all PCS employees are offered weekly rapid COVID-19 testing in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy.
Putnam County Schools is focused on achieving excellence, with a Board of Education committed to success. Putnam students, staff, families and community have paved the way for a new age of education that relies on patience and perseverance.
