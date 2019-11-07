HUNTINGTON — Abdullah Myles, 25, of Michigan, pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Myles was arrested Feb. 7 after officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence where he had been living in the 800 block of 21st Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 13 grams of heroin from the room in which he had been living.

Myles faces up to 20 years in federal prison at his Feb. 3, 2020, sentencing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.