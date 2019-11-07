HUNTINGTON — Abdullah Myles, 25, of Michigan, pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Myles was arrested Feb. 7 after officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence where he had been living in the 800 block of 21st Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 13 grams of heroin from the room in which he had been living.
Myles faces up to 20 years in federal prison at his Feb. 3, 2020, sentencing.