HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man caught with 12 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Huntington last year received a prison sentence earlier this month.

Donta Cole, 24, of Southfield, Michigan, previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. He was sentenced earlier this month to serve a year-and-a-half prison sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Cole admitted he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over April 26, 2019, by the West Virginia State Police. Upon searching Cole, the trooper found 12 grams of crack cocaine hidden in the defendant’s groin area. Cole admitted he had intended to sell the drug.

