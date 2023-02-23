HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Monroe Avant, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, was armed with a handgun Sept. 13, 2021, in Huntington.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 12:53 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Monroe Avant, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, was armed with a handgun Sept. 13, 2021, in Huntington.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting the same day in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Officers saw two men passed out in the front passenger seats in the vehicle. One had a semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.
Avant admitted in court he was the passenger who possessed the firearm.
Avant is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for first degree robbery in May 2014.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set Avant’s sentencing for May 22.
Avant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.