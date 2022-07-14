HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man will serve federal prison time after he was caught illegally possessing a firearm in Huntington.
Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, 34, of Detroit, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
As part of his plea, Greenlee admitted that on Oct. 17, 2021, officers responded to a call for emergency assistance in Huntington. The caller stated Greenlee brandished and pointed a firearm at her.
Officers responded and located Greenlee, who was in possession of a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. Greenlee admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted in Cabell County of first-degree robbery in May 2014.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.