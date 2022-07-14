The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man will serve federal prison time after he was caught illegally possessing a firearm in Huntington.

Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, 34, of Detroit, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.

As part of his plea, Greenlee admitted that on Oct. 17, 2021, officers responded to a call for emergency assistance in Huntington. The caller stated Greenlee brandished and pointed a firearm at her.

Officers responded and located Greenlee, who was in possession of a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. Greenlee admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted in Cabell County of first-degree robbery in May 2014.

