HUNTINGTON — Terry Alan Blackmon Jr., 34, of Michigan, was recently sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for distribution of heroin, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Blackmon previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on Sept. 24, 2019, he distributed approximately 2 grams of heroin to a confidential informant. This distribution of heroin occurred in a controlled buy at a residence in the 500 block of 6th Street in Huntington.

Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI’s Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) Task Force, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

