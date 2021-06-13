HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man caught selling drugs in Huntington last year was recently sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Steven McGee, 51, admitted that on Feb. 24 and March 10, 2020, he directed the distribution of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington. McGee also admitted that he previously distributed methamphetamine to an informant on June 26, 2019, also in Huntington.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.