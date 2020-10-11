HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man has been sentenced to serve federal prison time for fentanyl charges in Huntington.
Gary Jerome Johnson, 29, previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Sept. 28 to serve a 3 1/2-year prison sentence.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Johnson admitted that on May 2, 2019, he had been a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop in Huntington. Johnson was arrested after officers learned he was wanted out of Michigan on allegations of absconding from parole.
After transporting Johnson to the Huntington detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a trooper found about 16 grams of fentanyl in his cruiser. Johnson admitted it belonged to him and that he intended to sell the substance.