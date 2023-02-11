IRONTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case.
Antoine R. Whitney, 49, pleaded guilty last month to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
He was credited with 146 days already spent in jail. Whitney was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Samantha Pancake, 33, of County Road 29, Pedro, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. She faces a maximum sentence of four-and-a-half years in prison.
Final sentencing was set for later this month.
In other cases:
Bond for T.J. Jenkins Jr., 38, of Township Road 1368, Proctorville, was increased to $500,000 after several recorded conversations were played in court. In the tapes, Jenkins allegedly made threats against a treatment provider.
Ricky Waddle, 28, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
James Gothard II, 43, of County Road 80, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery. He was placed on sanctions (probation) for 36 months, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Gregory Cox, 41, of County Road 21, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear after he was charged with cutting off an ankle monitor and missing a court date. He also is charged with burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Chadwick Dodd, 38, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and theft. Final sentencing was set for Feb. 22.
Bond for Sean A. Antis, 45, of Columbus, was increased to $100,000 after he left a treatment program at Mended Reeds. He was indicted earlier on charges of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.
Bond for Mitchell J. Robinson, 42, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, was increased to $100,000 after he was discharged from a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton prior to trial. He was indicted earlier on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Jonathan M. Morris, 50, of West Jefferson, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Bond was set at $25,000.
William F. Allen Jr., 35, of Oak Hill, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. His bond was set at $1,500 and $10,000 in a recognizance bond. He was ordered to get assessed to determine if he needed treatment prior to trial.
