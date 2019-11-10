HUNTINGTON — A 21-year-old Michigan man was shot in the back Sunday night in Huntington, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Brandon Smith was shot around 9:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to Dial.
“We are early in the investigation,” Dial said.
Cabell County 911 initially sent out an alert that the caller said unknown suspects and possible drive-by shooting.
“This was not a drive-by shooting,” Dial said.
Dial said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any additional information.