HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man shot in the back Sunday night in Huntington has been treated and released from the hospital, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Brandon Smith, 21, was shot around 9:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Cabell County 911 initially sent out an alert that the caller reported unknown suspects and possible drive-by shooting.

“This was not a drive-by shooting,” Dial said Sunday night.

Dial would not say if police had identified any suspects in the shooting.

“We are still early in the investigation, it is ongoing and we have no additional information to release at this time,” Dial said.

