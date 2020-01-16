HUNTINGTON — Two Michigan men have admitted in federal court to coming to the Huntington area to distribute various drugs.
Tevin Robinson, 26, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax. Robinson admitted that in April 2017 he came to Huntington with the intent to distribute the two drugs.
He was caught when officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was a passenger in on Interstate 64.
Officers found more than 200 oxycodone pills and 53 Xanax pills.
In an unrelated case, Milik Robinson, 23, of Pontiac, Michigan, pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine. As part of his plea, Robinson admitted he sold an ounce of meth to a confidential informant behind a home in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.
Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison at their April 13 sentencings.