HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department:
Three Michigan men were arrested Sunday afternoon in Huntington following a raid on a home in the 900 block of Washington Avenue, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Malik Robinson and Lorento Washington, both of Pontiac, Michigan, and Armaine Hardy, of Waterford, Michigan, were arrested following a search of the residence in question.
Deputies found 2 ounces of heroin, 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine, a small amount marijuana and some cash inside the residence, Zerkle said.
The men were to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse on drug distribution charges and taken to the Western Regional Jail.
Zerkle said the bust was the result of a tip to the sheriff's department of drug activity.
He urged anyone with concerns to call, and the department will see what they can do.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Brandon Allen Woods, 35, was incarcerated at noon Sunday.
Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving with a suspended or revoked license for 3rd offense DUI and improper registration.
Bond was $20,200.