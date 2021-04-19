The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Two Michigan men were convicted of federal firearm and drug charges in a Huntington federal court last week.

Jamaile Huey, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty on April 12 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said members of the Huntington Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant along Bridge Street in Huntington. Huey was located inside the home and placed in custody.

While being questioned by officers, the defendant asked officers if he could put on pants.

An officer found the pair of pants he had requested and searched them before handing them over. Inside the pants pockets, Johnston said, the officer found suspected narcotics.

While searching the home, officers found a green leafy vegetation on a nightstand, a loaded Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol and a loaded high-capacity magazine for the Glock. Prior to the raid, officers had been provided a picture of Huey wielding the gun they found. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

In a separate prosecution, Rafael Starks, 36, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin.

As part of his plea, he admitted he and another individual had sold heroin Aug. 1, 2018, to a confidential information in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

