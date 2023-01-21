Autumn “AJ” Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Michigan was indicted in December 2022 on charges of murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment in Cabell County.
HUNTINGTON — A Michigan woman has been indicted on a murder charge in Cabell County.
A grand jury returned the indictment last month for Autumn “AJ” Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Michigan. Hammond was also indicted on charges of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment.
