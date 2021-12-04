Program Director Monica Cross speaks as students participate in a learning activity as Explore the New Manufacturing Academies hosts a manufacturing workshop event Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at RCBI in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local middle school students got a look into the world of manufacturing Friday morning at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington.
Students from Barboursville, Milton, Huntington and Huntington East middle schools participated in a hands-on learning event sponsored by the Explore the New Manufacturing Program and regional manufacturers.
“Explore the New Manufacturing” is a program of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund Inc., which brings together local and regional manufacturing companies to inform students of educational and career opportunities in the state’s manufacturing industry.
Students participated in four 30-minute labs to get a snapshot of the manufacturing process needed to create West Virginia-made products.
Companies like Toyota Manufacturing and Clearon Corp. brought equipment and resources for students to attempt simple tasks like playing tic-tac-toe with robots or finding defects in manufactured medical implants.
Monica Cross, program director for Explore, said the event was a good opportunity to expose the younger generation to local manufacturing efforts and inform them about careers in the field.
“We have a skills gap because we have an interest gap, and we have an interest gap because we have an awareness gap,” Cross said, “so we’re trying to create the awareness at this age and incubate some interest as they go through high school.”
Students in attendance tried their hand in a variety of manufacturing fields, such as operations, environmental health and safety, quality control, and research and development.
The activity-filled day was capped off with a competition to find out which group of students could build the best structure that would support the weight of a golf ball using household items like noodles, pipe cleaners and Popsicle sticks.
Local community and technical students were on hand to serve as mentors and to assist with the learning labs, and students were provided a tour of the facility by RCBI workers, who explained what training and educational opportunities they offer.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
